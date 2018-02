Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, answers questions following a committee meeting at the U.S. Capitol February 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Congress released a redacted Democratic memo on Saturday pushing back on Republican claims of surveillance abuses in FBI’s Russia meddling probe.

The release comes after weeks of back and forth over how much of the Democratic document would be redacted.

Read the document here:

House Democrats intelligence memo by WUSA9-TV on Scribd

