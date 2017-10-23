Record heat could make for hottest World Series ever

A man leaving Santiago Canyon College in Orange, Calif., looks back as strong Santa Ana winds blow fire and smoke towards the college. (Photo: ROBYN BECK, AFP/Getty Images)

Record-breaking heat and fierce Santa Ana winds are forecast for portions of Southern California on both Monday and Tuesday, which would help fan and exacerbate any wildfires that might flare up and will likely impact the World Series.

"The duration, strength, and widespread nature of this Santa Ana wind event combined with extreme heat will bring dangerous fire weather conditions to Southwest California through Tuesday," the National Weather Service warned.

Red flag warnings have been posted all the way from Santa Barbara to San Diego, meaning that weather conditions are ideal for the spread of wildfires.

"Gusts can reach 70 mph in some of the north- and east-facing canyons and passes in Southern California," AccuWeather meteorologist Jake Sojda said.

Highs will be well into the 90s and could top 100 degrees in some locations early this week. Los Angeles' forecast high of 101 degrees Monday would break a record set in 1965, while the forecast high of 102 Tuesday would break a record set in 1909 when William Howard Taft was the president.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning and says people should limit strenuous outdoor activity.

The World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will be played in sweltering weather Tuesday and Wednesday:

"As the temperature hovers near the 100-degree mark in Los Angeles, baseball fans may experience the hottest World Series games on record," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Bill Deger.

While the strongest winds and highest temperatures will occur in Southern California, dangerous fire conditions will also occur in fire-scarred Northern California this week, AccuWeather said.

A cooling trend is forecast for the middle and end of the week for most of the state, the weather service said.

Games 1 & 2 of the 2017 World Series in Los Angeles could turn out to be the hottest on record: https://t.co/MbdU6Frya3 #Dodgers #Astros pic.twitter.com/J1whUcwgLA — AccuWeather (@breakingweather) October 22, 2017

Notorious Santa Anas

Santa Anas, one of the nation's most notorious wind events, can spread destructive fires, take roofs off of houses and uproot trees in Southern California.

"Nowhere else do such winds impact so many people with so much force and possess such extensive opportunity for damage and destruction," the weather service said.

The winds, which occur most often in the fall and winter, push dry air from over the inland deserts of California and the Southwest. Santa Anas blow over the mountains between coastal California and the deserts. As the wind comes down the mountains, it's compressed and warms up.

As the air warms, its relative humidity drops, sometimes to less than 20% or even less than 10%. The extremely low humidity helps dry out vegetation, making it a better fuel for fires.

Temps on the increase today. Mon-Tue still on track to be the hottest days w/ coastal temps 90+, w/ many records in jeopardy. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/UF1T8r7h7R — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 22, 2017

Northern California wildfires see improvement

As of Sunday, 6,000 firefighters continued their efforts in containing 10 active wildfires, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire) said.

The fires in Northern California that caused the most death and destruction earlier this month were at least 75% contained. The devastating Tubbs Fire was at 94% containment, CalFire reported.

Since this fire siege began Oct. 8, at least 42 people have died and an estimated 8,400 structures have been destroyed. About 245,000 acres have burned — an area that's larger than all of New York City's five boroughs.

The estimated cost is at least $1 billion. At the peak of the fires, 100,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

Record heat expected Mon and Tue across SW CA. Highs into low 100s even to near the coast. #LAHeat #cawx #LAWeather pic.twitter.com/t8DfVFcR39 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 22, 2017

