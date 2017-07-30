Report: 6 inmates on the loose after escaping Alabama jail

Walker County Jail

Six Alabama prison inmates are still on the loose Sunday night after jailbreak at Walker County Jail, officials said.

Twelve inmates originally escaped from the jail, but six were captured, according to the Walker County Sheriff's Office.

These are the 6 inmates escaped from Walker County Jail who remain at large: https://t.co/uv0gjKozrC pic.twitter.com/OFieeD4T3j — carol robinson (@RobinsonCarol) July 31, 2017

According to the sheriff's office, the following escapees remain at large:

-Steven Blake Lamb, 28, of Quinton - in jail for attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree theft, reckless endangerment and probation revocations.

- Christopher Micheal Smith, 19, of Jasper - in jail for attempted murder, first-degree burglary, unlawful breaking and entering, second-degree theft.

-Michael Adam McGuff, 30, of Jasper - in jail for third-degree escape and obstructing government operations.

-Brady Andrew Kilpatrick, 24, of Cordova - in jail for possession of a controlled substance,possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

-Larry Inman Jr, 29, of Parrish, - in jail for two counts of receiving stolen property, attempting to elude, failure to appear.

-Ethan Howard Pearl, 24, of Jasper -in jail for resisting arrest, obstructing government operations, possession of drug paraphernalia, promoting prison contraband, and failure to appear.

