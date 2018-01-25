Report: Trump wanted Mueller fired

President Trump and Robert Mueller (Photo: SAUL LOEB, AFP/Getty Images)

President Trump gave the order to fire the man leading the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, but he backed down after the top White House counsel told him the firing would decimate public confidence in the presidency, the New York Times reported Thursday.

The revelation is the first hint that Trump, hounded by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III's probe into the Russian fiasco, took steps to have Mueller removed. Such a firing would have set the Russia probe back months, and possibly could have silenced it altogether.

Trump gave the order for the firing in June, the Times reported. Mueller learned about the episode in recent months as his investigators interviewed current and former senior White House officials in his inquiry into whether the president obstructed justice, the Times reported, citing unnamed officials who spoke on condition of anonymity.

According to the Times:

— Amid the first wave of news media reports that Mueller was examining a possible obstruction case, the president began to argue that Mueller had three conflicts of interest that disqualified him from overseeing the investigation, two unnamed sources said.



— First, he claimed that a dispute years ago over fees at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Va., had prompted Mueller, the F.B.I. director at the time, to resign his membership. The president also said Mr. Mueller could not be impartial because he had most recently worked for the law firm that previously represented the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Finally, the president said, Mr. Mueller had been interviewed to return as the F.B.I. director the day before he was appointed special counsel in May.

— After receiving the president’s order to fire Mr. Mueller, the White House counsel, Donald F. McGahn II, refused to ask the Justice Department to dismiss the special counsel, saying he would quit instead, the people said. They spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not want to be identified discussing a continuing investigation.

— McGahn disagreed with the president’s case and told senior White House officials that firing Mueller would have a catastrophic effect on Trump’s presidency. McGahn also told White House officials that Trump would not follow through on the dismissal on his own. The president then backed off.

Mueller is spearheading the probe into whether Trump obstructed federal investigators during the Russia inquiry.

Congressional investigators are heading into 2018 with no immediate end in sight to their probes into Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

Mueller's inquiry appears to be gaining steam. It has also produced guilty pleas and pledges of cooperation from ex-campaign adviser George Papadopoulos and former national security adviser Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI.

White House special counsel Ty Cobb has expressed optimism that Mueller's investigation is winding down, indicating earlier this month that all interviews that investigators requested of White House staffers have been completed.

Yet some analysts cautioned that there are no obvious signs of a finish line in sight.

