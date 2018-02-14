WZZM
Reports: Golfer Bill Haas injured in fatal car crash near L.A.

USA TODAY Sports , TEGNA 7:23 AM. EST February 14, 2018

Pro golfer Bill Haas was seriously hurt in a car crash Tuesday night in Pacific Palisades, Calif., Los Angeles police told TV station KTLA

According to multiple reports, Haas, 35, was a passenger in a Ferrari that was involved in an accident with a BMW. LA County fire officials told KTLA that the driver of the Ferrari was pronounced dead at the scene. Haas and the driver of the BMW, a 50-year-old woman, were taken to the hospital.

 

 

Police told KTLA that an SUV owned by actor Luke Wilson was sideswiped by the Ferrari before the fatal crash.

Golf Digest reported that Haas was in the area for this weekend's Genesis Open at Riviera Country Club. Haas is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour.

