Super Bowl halftime show kid is the Internet's new hero

Recording artist Justin Timberlake (C) performs onstage during the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images) (Photo: Christopher Polk, 2018 Getty Images)

Who was the kid that got a selfie with Justin Timberlake during his Super Bowl LII halftime show? We're still not sure, but he's already the Internet's new hero.

This kids reaction when he gets a selfie with #JustinTimberlake is going to be the next meme I can tell pic.twitter.com/5XXbQAmcVD — Sophia Crowther (@sophiacrowther) February 5, 2018

ABC's Good Morning America tweeted the selfie and said that the kid will appear on their show tomorrow morning.

People on Twitter joked that the kid will be the talk of his school tomorrow.

That kid who got the selfie with JT...his life just changed. He's gonna have middle school girls on both arms tomorrow. #JustinTimberlake #HalftimeShow — Chad A (@chabrams3one4) February 5, 2018

Other people related to his struggle to get the perfect selfie.

Nothing more relatable than this kid trying to pull his phone out to get a selfie is me. #SuperBowlLII #JustinTimberlake pic.twitter.com/1RyQs9jtK2 — kealohajoe (@kealohajoe) February 5, 2018

This kid is tweeting "They should have brought back Janet Jackson" right in front of #JustinTimberlake #Superbowl pic.twitter.com/NV28Qp5ckP — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) February 5, 2018

The kid, now being called "#selfiekid" on Twitter, may be a new Internet star, but Prince was the true hero of Timberlake's performance. He paid tribute to Prince with a cover of "I Would Die 4 U" with footage of Prince projected onto a long screen in the middle of the stadium.

Contributing: Associated Press

© 2018 TEGNA MEDIA