The 12 best dressed stars at the SAG Awards

Color returned to the red carpet this awards season, following the blackout of the Golden Globes that saw nearly all attendees united in protest against gender inequity and sexual harassment.
The Time's Up movement is still a topic of conversation, but stars approached it while wearing a variety of shades Sunday night at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Blush pink was the unofficial color of the evening. A half-dozen powerful women embraced the traditionally girly hue, perhaps fittingly, showing femininity can be a strength, not a weakness.
Margot Robbie
The star of I,Tonya may have found inspiration in ice skating costumes for her SAGs look by Miu Miu, complete with ostrich features.
Vanessa Kirby
The Crown star looked every inch the English rose in her sheer floral Valentinofrock.
Saoirse Ronan
The Lady Bird star wins points for one of the coolest looks of the evening, courtesy of her pink and silver Louis Vuitton dress.
Millie Bobby Brown
The train. The Chucks. The bows. Brown nailed her red carpet look, particularly the accessories.
Laura Linney
A cape and feather detailing set Laura Linney's J. Mendel dress apart from the crowd.
Dakota Fanning
Fanning's ladylike Prada gown is a dream, and hit a second major trend of the evening: sequins.
Danielle Brooks
The Orange is the New Black star was a standout in a Marc Bouwer gown.
Mandy Moore
Moore shimmered in a slinky, cobalt slip dress from Ralph Lauren.
Lupita Nyong'o
This Ralph & Russo couture gown hugs the actress in all the right places.
Sadie Sink
The Stranger Things Season 2 breakout star is giving her co-star Brown a run for her fashion dominance with a white Chanel dress.
Tracee Ellis Ross
The Black-ish star went for the drama with an all-white look from Ralph & Russo.
Yara Shahidi
Like Ross, Shahidi went for the drama with a stunning jumpsuit. The Grown-ish actress' Ralph Lauren was almost better from behind, with a statement-making train and bow.
