While most restaurants will close for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, some plan to be open and welcome in those holiday guests looking for an alternative to cooking at home.

Fair warning, hours may vary by location so be sure to check with your local restaurant before making your holiday plans.

Denny’s – Christmas has been Denny’s busiest day of the year for seven consecutive years, according to the company. In 2016, it served nearly 1.5 million guests on Christmas Day alone.



IHOP – Most IHOP locations will be open on Christmas.



McDonald’s – Some locations will be open, but that will vary by franchise, as will the Christmas and Christmas Eve hours.



Panda Express – Some Panda Express locations will be open on Christmas Day. Be sure to call ahead to see if your local spot is open.



Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse – Ruth’s Chris will be serving Christmas Dinner on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day (at participating locations only) starting at noon. Reservations required. Menu will vary by location.



Starbucks – Some Starbucks locations will be open to offer up your caffeine boost to start the day.



