Navy dismisses 7th Fleet commander

Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, Commander of the US 7th Fleet, delivers a speech during a press conference in front of the guided missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald at US Navy Yokosuka Base, southwest of Tokyo on June 18, 2017.

The U.S. Navy dismissed Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin as commander of the 7th Fleet on Wednesday, following the deadly collision between the USS John S. McCain and an oil tanker off Malaysia. It was the fourth accident involving a U.S. warship this year and the second fatal collision.

Adm. Scott Swift, commander of U.S. Pacific Fleet, dismissed Aucoin "due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command," the U.S. Pacific Fleet said in a statement.

It said Rear Adm. Phil Sawyer will assume command of the 7th Fleet immediately.

Aucoin had expected to retire this year, but his superiors decided to push his departure date due to concerns over his leadership skills, the New York Times reported. Aucoin has commanded the Japan-based fleet since September 2015.

Navy and Marine Corps divers on Tuesday located the remains of some of the 10 sailors missing from the USS John S. McCain following the crash, the Navy said Tuesday.

Divers investigating damage to the ship were probing sealed compartments and "were able to locate some remains in those sealed compartments during their search," Swift said from Changi Naval Base in Singapore, where the ship was taken.

Swift said the Malaysian navy had reported locating other body and was working to confirm whether it was one of the missing U.S. sailors. Naval ships from Singapore and Malaysia were aiding the U.S. Navy in a massive search that was continuing Tuesday, Swift said.

“We will continue the SAR (search and rescue) operations until the probability of discovering sailors is exhausted,” he said.

The McCain, a guided missile destroyer, was about five miles off the coast of Malaysia and headed for routine port visit to Singapore when it collided Monday with the Liberian-flagged Alnic MC, a 600-foot oil and chemical tanker. The Navy said the warship suffered “significant damage” to its hull, flooding crew berths, machinery and communications rooms.

Five U.S. sailors were injured in the crash. Swift said four were immediately flown by Singapore navy helicopters to a Singapore hospital, and the fifth was hospitalized when the ship reached Singapore. The McCain remains docked in Singapore for repairs.

Swift said the investigation into the cause of the collision was continuing.

"We owe it to sailors that man 7th Fleet and their families to answer the questions that flow from the uncertainty of what happened, how could it happen, and what could be done to prevent such occurrences in the future," he said.

The collision came two months after USS Fitzgerald was badly damaged in a collision on June 17 that killed seven sailors off the coast of Japan.

In lesser incidents that caused no reported injuries, the USS Lake Champlain was involved i a collision with a South Korean fishing boat near the Korean Peninsula in May, and in January the USS Antietam ran aground while attempting to anchor in Tokyo Bay.

“While each of these four incidents is unique, they cannot be viewed in isolation,” Swift said.

The Navy’s top officer on Monday ordered a pause in operations around the world.

