White supremacist faces terror charge in Amtrak incident

A white supremacist accused of stopping an Amtrak train in Nebraska has been charged with terrorism.

Documents unsealed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln show 26-year-old Taylor Wilson, of St. Charles, Missouri, is charged with terrorism attacks and other violence against railroad carriers and mass transportation systems.

The eastbound train with about 175 people aboard halted early Oct. 22 in Oxford, Nebraska, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) southwest of Omaha. Court documents say a Furnas County deputy sent to the scene found Amtrak employees holding Wilson. The deputy says Wilson had a loaded revolver, plus more ammunition and a knife.

The court documents show the FBI has evidence of Wilson's activities with white supremacist groups.

The Associated Press left a message for his attorney in a related case Friday.

