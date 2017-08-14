Wrestling legend Ric Flair facing 'some tough medical issues'

Ric Flair is in the hospital, facing 'some tough medical issues.' (Photo: Ronald Martinez, Getty Images)

Wrestling legend “Nature Boy” Ric Flair is facing “some tough medical issues,” according to a tweet from one of his representatives.

Melinda Morris Zanoni from Legacy Talent and Entertainment wrote: “Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues.”

Flair, 68, was hospitalized Saturday morning for heart-related issues that Zanoni initially described as “routine monitoring.” Flair’s hospitalization was first reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet.

In a Saturday tweet, Zanoni wrote, “Yes, Ric is checked into a hospital for some routine monitoring. No, there is no reason to panic.”

“Yes, we’d like to thank his fiancé & the incredible hospital staff who are providing the best care. No, we cannot answer any personal questions. Yes, Ric would want you to go out and have a great weekend … Nature Boy style!”

But by Sunday night, the tone of Zanoni’s statement had changed, noting the potential severity of the issue.

Are u a Fan/Friend of Ric Flair?If so, we need prayers & positive energy 4 our Living Legend as he is dealing w/some tough medical issues🙏🏻 — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair, a 16-time world champion, continues to enjoy a resurgence in popularity and remains in demand for appearances. He is the subject of an ESPN “30 for 30” documentary that is scheduled to air in November. He is scheduled to appear Saturday in Brooklyn, N.Y., as part of SummerSlam weekend at an event to promote WWE merchandise at Foot Locker.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM