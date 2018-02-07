You could win this 18K gold burger ring for professing your love to a Big Mac

This mouthwatering gold and diamond Bling Mac could be yours if you write a love note to a cheeseburger. (Photo: Screengrab, McDonalds)

You know what they say-- diamonds are a girls best friend... or was it cheeseburgers?

If you love both, you're in luck.

McDonald's is giving away a rare accessory-- the "Bling Mac," a 18 carat gold, diamond ring that looks like a Big Mac.

But you won't find this ring at any drive-thru. In order to get your hands on it, you've got to prove your passion for those two all-beef patties.

Tweet about your love for the Big Mac to McDonald's with the hashtag #BlingMacContest to enter. Here's a taste of the competition:

"Everyday I thank God that I was able to meat you. From here on, lettuce continue to love each other. We were able to ketchup after years apart & fell in love. It's not bc of your hot buns, but bc of your saucy personality. What can I say? I'm Lovin' you" #blingmaccontest — Courtney (@eli_as14) February 7, 2018

When we met, I was engaged to another. She was a real Whopper. But after that first time I found myself coming back, again and again. Idk if it was your sauciness or the way you felt in my hand but I fell in love with you. You’re the only #1 for me. #BlingMacContest — Dan Diaz (@dmdiaz_) February 7, 2018

First meating u, I felt a rush from my head tomatoes. Your sweet buns & saucy stare had me hooked, but I needed time for my head to ketchup w/ my heart. I had to make a sacrifries or 2 but the truth is, u compleat me. I will never lettuce fall apart. #BlingMacContest @McDonalds pic.twitter.com/gfzsz0kTVk — Nathalie (@_nhampton) February 7, 2018

