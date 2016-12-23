After Malta hijacking, Libyan lawmaker: Airport security awful

A hijacked plane from Libya landed on the Mediterranean island of Malta on December 23 with 118 people including seven crew members on board, Malta's prime minister and government sources said. (Photo: Matthew Mirabelli, Getty Images)

VALLETTA, MALTA (AP) - Malta's prime minister, Joseph Muscat, says the hijacking of a Libyan plane is over after the hijackers gave themselves up.

In a series of tweets, he said the hijackers left the airplane along with its final crew members after earlier freeing all the passengers from a flight that was diverted to his country.

The hijackers, he said, "surrendered," been "searched and taken in custody."

He says the hijackers eventually surrendered peacefully without making any conditions after the Maltese government insisted that all passengers had to be released.

He says the hijackers are now being interrogated.

Afriqiyah Airways, the operator of the hijacked plane, had earlier said there were 118 people on board, including 111 passengers.

A Libyan lawmaker says he is not surprised that a plane from the desert oasis city of Sabah was hijacked to Malta, because security measures are "messy" at the Tamanhet airport there.



The Sabha airport was closed after tribal clashes two years ago and its air base was turned into a civilian airport for internal Libyan flights only. A small militia from the city of Misrata in northwestern Libya has been guarding it since 2014.



Salah Qalma, a lawmaker from Sabah, says "it's very easy for anyone to enter without passing through the electronic gates." While the airport has an electronic gate at its arrival hall, there are no electronic gates or guards at the adjacent exit gates.



He also said the building has no fence or guards outside it and planes are not separated from the parking lot outside the airport.

