Ahead of flood threat, Kentwood man at Dakota pipeline still protesting

Picture from Standing Rock in North Dakota. (Photo: NHBP)

CANNON BALL, N.D. - Just days after President Donald Trump issued a memo asking for an expedited review of the Dakota Access Pipeline, protestors are being asked to clear out.

ABC News reports the U.S Army Corp of Engineers is preparing to close the federal land where demonstrators have been protesting largely because of safety reasons -- an impending springtime flooding situation.

"There's still a heavy presence on both sides of the DAPL and where the drill pads are," Lee Sprague said. "There's an increased presence by the National Guard."

Sprague is a Kentwood man that has spent the last few months in North Dakota protesting the DAPL.

"People from the camp have been prepared for some time to take defensive measures," he said. "There's no offense going on here, nobody is out trying to attack anybody.

"We're trying to be in peaceful prayer and protest, that we stand against the pipeline."

More: Senator: Army Corp told to approve Dakota pipeline easement

Earlier: Local DAPL protesters stay in N.D. for holidays

A stance Sprague knows many might soon have to take on the road as the Army Corp of Engineers plans to close the camp.

"Everybody's aware of the flooding," he said. "We've had record amounts of snow here for this time of year, so there has been an organized effort to pull back."



It's a pull back the Morton County Sheriff's Office has been waiting for.

When Trump took executive action to expedite the approval to complete the pipeline, Morton County officials released a statement saying, in part, "We are hopeful that this announcement brings us closer to finality in what has been an incredibly challenging time for our citizens and law enforcement professionals."

But Sprague says the hundreds still left at the camp are still holding on to hope.

"We believe that the environmental impact statement that has been initiated needs to continue," he said.

On Wednesday, more than 70 protesters were arrested after setting up camp on private land. According to ABC News, the closure will take place later this month.

Sprague says bulldozers have already been coming into the camps to clear the debris that was left.

(© 2017 WZZM)