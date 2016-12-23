Boy rescued from ski lift after getting stuck

Skiers on lift, stock image. (Photo: Thinkstock)

SUNDANCE, UTAH - A boy dangled from a ski lift after getting stuck while trying to get off before he was rescued by ski patrol crews.

The boy's backpack was caught on the chair lift as he attempted to get down at the station. The lift continued up the mountain until an employee could bring it to a full stop and call ski patrol

Bystanders of the scene tried to keep the young boy calm and others placed padding on the ground in case he fell unexpectedly.

From the video a bystander was able to record moments later the ski patrol crews were able to put up a ladder and pull him to safety.

