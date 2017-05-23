College student on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states

Rodney Smith Jr., a college student from Alabama, is on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states. (Photo: Eric Wold, KING)

A university student from Alabama is on a unique mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states.

Rodney Smith Jr. was in Washington Monday, mowing the lawn for Danielle Aukerman, a single mother living in Marysville.

Smith started his nonprofit, Raising Men Lawn Care Service, with a mission of providing free lawn mowing for the elderly, single parents, military personnel, and disabled.

Smith, who is working on his master's degree in social work, said he is doing this to challenge himself and hoping to inspire youth to do the same thing.

"I have a challenge to kids worldwide," Smith said. Calling it the "50-yard challenge," volunteers can pledge to mow 50 lawns for community members in need.

"A lot of kids are just inside playing video games. They're able to get out and make a difference in their community with a lawnmower," Smith said.

Washington state is Smith's 17th state so far. His next stop is Idaho.

