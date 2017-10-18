Donald Trump's 'fake news' claims are real, say 46% of voters in poll

WASHINGTON - It isn't just President Donald Trump who thinks the media engages in "fake news" about him and his administration.
A poll by Morning Consult and POLITICO, the Washington, D.C-area media brand, shows that 46% of registered voters believe the nation's major news organizations fabricate stories about the president, his advisers and his administration's actions.
And that's no lie.
The poll — which was released in a story Wednesday by POLITICO — found that only 37% of voters say the major media outlets don't make up stories about Trump; another 17% were undecided.
For the survey, Morning Consult contacted 1,991 registered voters between Oct. 12-16. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
Unsurprisingly, many more Republican voters are critical of the media, with three-quarters believing the media makes up news about Trump. But 20% of Democrats and 44% of self-described independents do, too.
What do voters think should be done about it? Not much.
Only 28% believe the federal government should be able to yank the broadcasting license of an organization it says is making up stories, with a majority — 51% — saying it should not be able to do so. Twenty-one percent were undecided.
Contact Todd Spangler at 703-854-8947 or at tspangler@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter at @tsspangler.
© Detroit Free Press
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs