Flynn the bichon frise wins best in show at Westminster

'Flynn' the Bichon Frise, with handler Bill McFadden, poses after it won 'Best in Show' at the Westminster Kennel Club 142nd Annual Dog Show in Madison Square Garden in New York February 13, 2018. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Flynn the bichon frise has won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club.

The choice was a surprise to most of the crowd at Madison Square Garden, with many fans falling silent when the white powder puff was picked.

Flynn beat out Ty the giant schnauzer, Biggie the pug, Bean the Sussex spaniel, Lucy the borzoi, Slick the border collie and Winston the Norfolk terrier. The giant schnauzer was the runner-up.

The 142nd Westminster event drew 2,882 entries in 202 breeds and varieties.

