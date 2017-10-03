Former Secret Service agent breaks down Vegas mass shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - A gunman open fired on an outdoor concert with about 22,000 people in attendance in Las Vegas, killing more than 50 people and leaving hundreds injured.

Gunman Stephen Paddock, 64, was found dead in his 32nd-floor room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. It was there that he took the lives of more than 50 people and left more that 500 people injured in the following chaos.

WZZM 13 was joined by former Secret Service Agent Jason Russell, who is also the president and founder of Secure Education Consultants.

Russell was recently in Las Vegas, at the Mandalay Bay, teaching an active shooter preparedness class. During his time at that WZZM 13 Studios, Russell touched on how authorities could protect such a large, exposed crowd, as well as yourself.

