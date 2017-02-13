Michael Flynn resigns as President Trump's national security advisor, reports say

(Photo: George Frey, Getty Images)

The former acting attorney general warned the White House that national security adviser Michael Flynn could be vulnerable to Russian blackmail and was misleading about his interactions with Russia's ambassador, The Washington Post and CNN reported Monday night.

Sally Yates offered the warnings to the Trump administration in a message she and another official delivered to the White House, the Post reported.

Former director of national intelligence James Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan concurred with Yates, the Post reported.

In the message, Yates and the other official named Vice President Mike Pence as one of the officials that Flynn misled about his communication with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak shortly after sanctions were announced in the final days of the Obama administration.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a statement released Monday night that President Trump is evaluating the situation with Flynn, according to CNN.

NEW: White House says Pres. Trump has named Lt. General Joseph Keith Kellogg, Jr. Acting National Security Advisor. https://t.co/CSo3pYMNYP pic.twitter.com/GX374YQ7bK — ABC News (@ABC) February 14, 2017

"The president is evaluating the situation," CNN reported the statement read. "He's speaking to the vice president relative to the conversation the vice president had with Gen. Flynn, and also speaking to various other people about what he considers the single most important subject there is: our national security."

On Feb. 8, Flynn categorically denied to the Post that he discussed sanctions with Kislyak, but the next day, he changed his testimony, telling the news organization that he "couldn't be certain that the topic never came up," according to the Post.

U.S. intelligence reports during the White House campaign last year show that Kislyak and Flynn were in touch, the Post reported. Kislyak confirmed he and Flynn communicated but he declined to discuss the topic, according to the Post.

Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway told MSNBC that Trump has "full confidence" in Flynn. But one official told CNN that Flynn's future could be shaky given the development. "There's a lot of unhappiness over this," the official told the news organization.

Yates was dismissed by President Trump on Jan. 30 after instructing the Department of Justice not to defend his travel ban in court.

Late Monday night, Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo.., weighed in on the controversy, saying Flynn should resign from his position if the reports are deemed true.

“As national security advisor, Michael Flynn is responsible to the President, the Vice President, and the American people,” Coffman said on his official Twitter account. "It is his duty to be fully transparent and forthright in his actions — anything less is unacceptable. If in fact he purposely misled the President, he should step down immediately.”

Contributing: David Jackson and Gregory Korte

