Michigan State football players travel to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery

HOUSTON - Football players from the Michigan State program were quick to pledge their efforts to help with Hurricane Harvey clean-up in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Fueled by Houston natives Darrell Stewart and Tyler Higby, they were joined by six teammates — Matt Allen, Matt Sokol, Brett Scanlon, Jake Hartbarger, Josh Butler and Jack McKenna — for the trip South this weekend on the Spartans' bye week.

“I just think it's a good thing. It's a good cause, and our guys are going down for the right reason," Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio said earlier this week.

Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston was on the scene this weekend and tweeted out a number of photos and videos of Spartan players helping out the cause.

Higby told Berman: "It means a lot that they took the time to come on our days off to come down here and put in the hard work to help some families out. But me personally, it means a lot to give back to one of the teachers I had. I know it's a big thing for their family. They're going through a lot. But anything we can do."

Houstonian & Michigan St (@MSU_Football)guard @tylerhigby77 thrilled teammates on their off days here helping flood victims:"It means a lot" pic.twitter.com/xAtUse6nhd — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 16, 2017

Berman also talked to Stewart, who told him, "(Michigan State) is a big family-oriented school. One thing Coach D always says: It's a family inside and outside these football walls. ... It's just a blessing that we get a chance to come out here and do this."

Houstonian & Mich St (@MSU_Football)receiver Darrell Stewart (@deej8y7) says teammates "excited" 2be here & "give back" 2help flood victims" pic.twitter.com/J9igYJfNmG — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 16, 2017



As you can see in the video below, also from Berman, the Spartans were very hard at work cleaning up at least one house, masks and all.

10players from @MSU_Football, with no game, n Houston area helping flood victims. Today n Angleton.Partnered w/Houston's 1st Baptist Church pic.twitter.com/yUvNDfH2nw — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 16, 2017



The trip was organized by the Spartans' Athletes in Action chapter.

Flood victim Kathryn Leisz on Michigan St (@MSU_Football) players helping @ her home:"It's like the knights n shining armor r here 2help us" pic.twitter.com/LfKptwpgtU — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) September 16, 2017

Just finished cleaning up some of the damages that were caused by hurricane Harvey #msuaia17 #goaia pic.twitter.com/it1oObF3Xa — Matt Allen (@mjallen65) September 15, 2017

Today, my teammates and I had the chance to help a family in Houston, Texas. We were able to leave a pos impact#spartandawgs #msuaia17 pic.twitter.com/HRp5Ym5CCi — Brett Scanlon (@bdogscanman) September 15, 2017

