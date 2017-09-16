WZZM
Michigan State football players travel to Houston to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery

Phil Friend, Lansing State Journal , WZZM 11:23 PM. EDT September 16, 2017

HOUSTON - Football players from the Michigan State program were quick to pledge their efforts to help with Hurricane Harvey clean-up in the immediate aftermath of the storm.

Fueled by Houston natives Darrell Stewart and Tyler Higby, they were joined by six teammates — Matt Allen, Matt Sokol, Brett Scanlon, Jake Hartbarger, Josh Butler and Jack McKenna — for the trip South this weekend on the Spartans' bye week.

“I just think it's a good thing. It's a good cause, and our guys are going down for the right reason," Michigan State football coach Mark Dantonio said earlier this week.

Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston was on the scene this weekend and tweeted out a number of photos and videos of Spartan players helping out the cause.

Higby told Berman: "It means a lot that they took the time to come on our days off to come down here and put in the hard work to help some families out. But me personally, it means a lot to give back to one of the teachers I had. I know it's a big thing for their family. They're going through a lot. But anything we can do."

Berman also talked to Stewart, who told him, "(Michigan State) is a big family-oriented school. One thing Coach D always says: It's a family inside and outside these football walls. ... It's just a blessing that we get a chance to come out here and do this."


As you can see in the video below, also from Berman, the Spartans were very hard at work cleaning up at least one house, masks and all.


The trip was organized by the Spartans' Athletes in Action chapter.

© 2017, Lansing State Journal


