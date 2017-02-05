Muskegon man heads back with supplies to Dakota pipeline protest

A camp set up by protesters against the Dakota Access Pipeline. (Photo: Lee Sprague)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Michael Findley isn't just a protestor.

"I go out and pull people off the line and get them to medical facilities in the camps," Findley said. The Muskegon native now lives inside a camp at Standing Rock.

"Accumulated out of the last five and a half months, I've probably actually spent four and a half months in Sacred Stone Camp," Findley said.

Although he's currently in West Michigan, he can't wait to get back on the road during the morning Monday, Feb. 6.

"Part of me is there right now," Findley said. "It seems like every time I'm not there, is when people are most in harms way, and it's getting to the point where I almost feel like I can't leave."

The cold temperatures aren't helping.

"People have been sick, people have been physically ill as a result of what's been going on and then add to it the water cannons, and people have been suffering hypothermia," Findley said. It's a nonstop barrage."

Last month, President Donald Trump took executive action to quicken the approval to finish the pipeline, but Findley said he isn't going anywhere.

"We have no intention of leaving, we go out and do what we can to help support and bring back supplies but other than that we're there, we're there to pray," Findley said.

And the reason for his continued commitment is for the future generations.

"How am I going to be able to look -- how am I going to be able to look the children in the face and say they weren't important enough?" Findley said. "If you can give me that answer, I'll throw everything in the air and walk away."

Record snowfall is expected in North Dakota, which could lead to flooding. The Army Corps of Engineers reportedly told the protestors of the scheduled closure for Feb 22. The Morton County Sheriff's Department said that if the protesters do not leave the camp, it will become a "humanitarian mission" to rescue them.

