Muskegon man returns from DAPL protest

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Meet the Budweiser Clydesdale "babies"
-
Man critically hurt in snowmobile crash
-
Sen. Debbie Stabenow on small business tour, talks DeVos
-
Star Wars 'Make-A-Wish' surprise for ill boy
-
Mystery box of slides found
-
Army Corp to close land where Dakota protesters camp
-
13 on Target Forecast: Sunday morning 2/5/2017
-
Booze & candy: Kids getting drunk in school
-
Family mystery solved
-
DeVos confirmation moving to next step
More Stories
-
Patriots stun Falcons with historic Super Bowl…Feb. 5, 2017, 10:32 p.m.
-
Justin Amash to Trump: 'Stop attacking' the court systemFeb. 5, 2017, 11:26 p.m.
-
'Beer Bowl': A 28-year Super Bowl traditionFeb. 5, 2017, 11:15 p.m.