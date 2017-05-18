NY Post: Victim killed in New York Times Square crash was from Portage

PORTAGE, MICH. - The New York Post is reporting that the 18-year old killed when a wrong way driver plowed into a crowd of pedestrians on the sidewalk in the heart of Times Square is from Portage.

The Post says The Michigan tourist was identified by sources as Alyssa Elsman and she was visiting New York with her family, including 13-year-year sister, when the speeding car just before noon.

Police say a 26-year-old U.S. Navy veteran with two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated has been taken in custody after his car plowed into 23 pedestrians in Times Square, killing one of them.



Witnesses said Richard Rojas appeared to be intoxicated, and he was taken into custody Thursday afternoon. Witnesses reported that he drove the wrong way and on a sidewalk for at least three blocks, mowing down pedestrians.



Rojas was in custody and unable to comment. Police Commissioner James O'Neill says the crash doesn't appear to be related to terrorism.



Police say the Bronx man was being tested for alcohol and drugs.

