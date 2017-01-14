Obama leaves the White House as 'unusually young' ex-president

WASHINGTON - For Barack Obama, retirement is looking like anything but.
He has a presidential library to build, hundreds of millions of dollars to raise, causes to fight for and a book to write.
And don't forget that long-promised vacation with his wife.
A new chapter starts when Obama becomes ex-president on Friday, Jan. 20.
He'll be freer to speak his mind, set his own schedule and make some money. Already, Obama is looking ahead to writing a book and has had talks with Hollywood agent Ari Emanuel about post-presidency arrangements that could include speaking gigs.
Obama is 55, and he'll leave the White House as an unusually young ex-president.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs