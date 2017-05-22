Officials try to get bear out of tree in Florida

WINTER HAVEN, FLA. - Police and wildlife officers are keeping tabs on a bear roaming around a Winter Haven neighborhood.

The bear was spotted near Drexel Avenue and Lake Elbert. After law enforcement arrived, it ran up into a tree and has been there for most of the day. So far, it's not been aggressive.

Wildlife officials are hoping to coax the bear down. They've set up a trap below the tree and are trying to lure it in with syrup and donuts.

The bear has made some people in the neighborhood nervous, but dozens of them stood outside to get a glimpse of it Monday morning.

"I went downtown and somebody texted me and said there was a bear on my street, so I came home to see what was going on," Steve Enzor said, peering through his binoculars.

Officials said it could stay up in the tree through the night.

The Florida Wildlife Commission warns Florida residents that bears are driven by their need to eat and can detect food odors from a mile away. And once they lose their fear of people they can't be returned to the wild. Do not feed the bears. Make sure any outside trash or food containers are securely closed.

If a bear comes into your yard, scare it away from a safe location by making noise -- yelling, banging pots, using an air horn.

