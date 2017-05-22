Police: Mom killed 2 kids to save them from evil in world

Mug shot of Claudena Helton. (Photo: Courtesy: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, OHIO - Police in Ohio say a woman told them she fatally shot her two children to save them from the world's evils.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Dayton police Detective Rod Roberts wrote in court documents that police interviewed Claudena Helton after the May 18 shooting. Her 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son died Sunday.

Roberts wrote that the 30-year-old Helton "made admissions to shooting the children to save them from the evils of the world."

Municipal Court Judge Christopher Roberts set bond Monday at $1 million for Helton and scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 30. A public defender entered not-guilty pleas for Helton to charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.

The charges likely will be revised later because of the children's deaths after her arrest.

