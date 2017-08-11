Remembering Robin Williams on third anniversary of actor's death

(NEWS CENTER) — Robin Williams' sudden death on Aug. 11, 2014, came as a shock to many. The stand-up comedian turned world renowned actor starred in a diverse set of films and TV shows, including "Mork & Mindy," "Aladdin," "Mrs. Doubtfire" and "Good Will Hunting."
Three years later, fans and friends commemorated him, sharing tributes and memories across social media.
We miss you everyday, but today especially. #RobinWilliams pic.twitter.com/n6OVZ6T9eU— Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) August 11, 2017
3 years later and words still don't come easily. Think of Robin today and smile.— Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) August 11, 2017
It's been three years since Robin Williams passed, I still miss his incredible, unique talent— Thomas Taylor (@ArtOfAlmost11) August 12, 2017
Robin Williams is 3 years dead today. A true #legend in any era. RIP.— jayod (@jason_donoghue) August 11, 2017
Missing Robin Williams! Can't believe it's been 3 years already. Miss the jokes, the smiles, and the laughter #RIP #RobinWilliams— Athena (@Athenaaaa2014) August 11, 2017
Williams' passing was followed by a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, a disease that causes hallucinations and other symptoms similar to Parkinson's, according to the Alzheimer's Association. This was revealed by Williams' wife, Susan Williams, in a letter addressing the hardships her husband faced, titled "The Terrorist Inside My Husband's Brain."
Williams had recently turned 63 before his death.
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs