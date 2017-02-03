Reports: Soldier shoots attacker near Louvre in Paris

PARIS, FRANCE - The area around the Louvre Museum in Paris was blocked off Friday after a soldier shot a man wielding a knife, according to media reports. Prime Minister
Le Monde reported that the incident happened at the
Reuters said the man tried to enter the museum's shopping mall with a suitcase before attacking the soldier. Another soldier shot and seriously wounded the assailant, Reuters said.
Police said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akbar", Arabic for "God is the greatest," the BBC reported.
The attacker was shot in the legs and the soldier was injured on the arm, thelocal.fr reported. A second suspect has been arrested and his role is still to be determined, the Interior Ministry said.
Museum officials said the Louvre was closed and that visitors who were inside at the time of the attack remained there.
France is on high alert after a series of terror attacks, including a coordinated attack in Paris in Nov. 2015 that killed 130 people, and a truck attack in Nice in July that killed more than 80 people. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for both attacks.
Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a— Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017
