Thieves use large forklift to steal ATM

Conway police were called to the scene at First Service Bank around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16 where they found the path of destruction left behind by the large forklift. (Photo: Conway Police Department)

Police in Arkansas are hoping someone might have noticed a truck or an extremely large and loud forklift plow through a bank drive-through, before absconding with an entire ATM in its clutches.

Conway police were called to the scene at First Service Bank around 3 a.m. on Aug. 16 where they found the path of destruction left behind by the large forklift.

Surveillance video from the bank captured the scene as the forklift barreled through the parking lot, stopping just in front of the ATM, lifting it from its platform before driving away off screen with it.

Police said they believe the caper was done by people who work in the construction industry, though no suspects have yet been reported.

© 2017 KXTV-TV