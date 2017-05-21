Times Square driver says he tried to get mental help

A car is pictured after crashing into a crowd of pedestrians in New York's Times Square on May 18, 2017. One person was killed and 22 others were injured, police said. (Photo: Kyodo News via Getty Images)

NEW YORK - A man accused of mowing down pedestrians in Times Square, killing a teenage Michigan tourist and injuring 22 others, says he had been trying to get psychiatric help.

In a jailhouse interview on Saturday, Richard Rojas told the New York Post that he recently spoke to a mental health counselor at a local veteran's center but they never got back to him.

The 26-year-old Rojas says the last thing he remembers Thursday is driving his car. He says he then woke up in the police precinct "terrified." Rojas also apologized to the victims' families and to his mom.

At a court appearance on Friday, prosecutors say Rojas admitted to smoking marijuana laced with PCP sometime before the crash. Officials are awaiting toxicology reports.

