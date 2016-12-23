LOS ANGELES - Entertainment news organization TMZ said Friday that actress and author Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles International Airport.

TMZ said sources told it that Fisher had the heart attack about 15 minutes prior to landing and that medics took her to the hospital as soon as the plane landed.

Fisher is known best for her role of Princess Leia in the Star Wars films.

