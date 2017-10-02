West Michigan man survives Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS, NEV. - A west Michigan man said he and a friend were near the stage when the shooting started in Las Vegas Sunday night.

Chris Duzan of Wyoming says he was in town for business and at the last minute he and an associate decided to go to the concert.

The gunfire started soon after they arrived, and he said it didn’t take them long to realize it wasn’t fireworks. They flipped over a table and tried to take cover as dozens of bullets whizzed past.

“It was like tick, tick, tick,” he says, describing the sound of the bullets. “We knew what it was. I mean, I’ve been around guns all my life. I think it was at least 10 minutes this guy was shooting, changing clips, shooting, changing clips. This went on and on and on.”

Duzan says many people in the venue acted heroically to help others. He also credits doctors, nurses and paramedics who left to get their medical bags and rushed back to provide care.

“It just tells you the spirit of humanity is stronger than any one any race and any nation,” he said. “You see somebody down and they need help, you just do it.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2017 WZZM-TV