National Coming Out Day event held in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Every year on Oct. 11 members of the LGBTQ community, celebrate National Coming Out Day.



In recognition of that, the Grand Rapids Pride Center participated in an event featuring a documentary screening and discussion.

The so called, Sunday Sessions are to help raise awareness about conversion therapy. One of the panel members talked about what Coming Out Day means.

"It allows people especially youth nowadays or people that are struggling with their identity and their fear said Dr. Matthew Clark Psychologist, Clark Institute. "It kind of empowers them it gives them resources about how to come out to their family, how to come out to their friends."

According to the Human Rights Commission, National Coming Out Day has been celebrated for the past 29 years.

