Natural gas line ruptures in the U.P.; 1,200 customers hit

L'ANSE, MICH. (AP) - It could be a cold Christmas for more than 1,000 people in Michigan's Upper Peninsula after a vehicle struck a natural gas line, causing an explosion and fire in Baraga County.

The sheriff's office says a vehicle went off U.S. 41 early Friday, struck a Semco Energy gas line and caused a fire at a utility substation in the L'anse area. There were no injuries.

The fire is under control. But authorities say approximately 1,200 customers could be without natural gas for three days. Utility crews are going door to door to shut off gas at each address, a process that will take hours.

Warming centers have been set up at a Baraga school, Ojibwa Community College and the Big Bucks Bingo Hall. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

