Need 911? New system to allow texts, pictures & videos to be sent to dispatchers

LANSING, MICH. - Michigan lawmakers are now considering measures to update the statewide emergency response and dispatch system.

It's called Next-Generation 911 and it would allow people to send text messages, pictures and videos to dispatchers. Operators would also be able to better access location information and crash data from systems like OnStar and satellite radios.

The system would also allow better connection of calls between first-responders in different areas.

State Senator Rick Jones from Eaton County is backing the legislation -- stating 911 has to catch up to rapidly evolving technology.

"As landlines go the way of the dinosaur, we need to be prepared to save people with cell phones," Jones said.

State agencies are working with technology companies, like AT&T, to introduce Next-Gen 911 in Michigan.

Lawmakers say it would likely mean fees phone users already pay for 911 services would be increased by less than a dollar a year.

