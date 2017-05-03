Neighbors are shaken after officer involved shooting

Officer involved shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - People who live on Dickinson street say they are shaken after an officer involved shooting.

It happened Wednesday afternoon, when 18-year-old Malik Carey allegedly opened fire on police.

Some homes on Dickinson have bullet holes in them -- one in particular has bullet holes in the front door, staircase, window and couch.

"My husband called me and told me don't come home because there's an active shooter in the neighborhood and he was like this dude is out here shooting at police", says Fredericka Mitz-Dorris.

She says her husband was forced to lay on the floor of his home during the shooting as bullets whizzed by.

"I'm in tears because I almost lost my husband today," says Mitz-Dorris.

Carey was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. He weapon was recovered at the scene.

A scary situation for this homeowner on Dickinson street as several bullets went into his home after the officer involved shooting @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/zeDkuA3gQv — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) May 3, 2017

