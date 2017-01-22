Neighbor's watch helps lead Kalamazoo police to burglary suspect

Police vehicle (Kalamazoo Dept of Public Safety)

KALAMAZOO, MICH. - Thanks to the watchful eye of a neighbor, police were able to arrest an alleged burglar.

Police were told a description of a suspect around 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, in the area of Eldred and Lovell streets -- the neighbor said they watched the suspect break into a home and car, according to a Kalamazoo police news release.

About at the same time police got to the scene, so did the homeowners. They found missing electronics, groceries and other personal items, police say.

Officers with a K-9 unit began looking for a suspect and as they searched, they came across a few of those items.

A police sergeant on patrol near North Westnedge Avenue and North Street -- about a mile away -- came across a person described as the suspect who, upon contact with the sergeant, admitted to the theft and break in, according to the release.

At this time, the suspect only has been identified as a 51-year-old man.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Kalamazoo police at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

