New Mega Millions lottery will cost more, have longer odds but bigger jackpot

The Mega Millions lottery game will cost twice as much and have longer odds but bigger jackpots starting Saturday.

The game's starting jackpot will start at $40 million instead of $15 million, according to a Michigan Lottery news release.

To win the game’s jackpot, players must match five white balls from 1 to 70 and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. The new design of the game is expected to speed up jackpot growth and boost the likelihood of a jackpot reaching $1 billion.

The price of a ticket is $2 -- up from the current $1 -- and players may purchase tickets for up to 14 consecutive draws.

According to lottery officials, the update also will make it easier for players to win the game’s second-tier $1 million prize for matching five white balls. Other secondary prizes also are being increased with the updated game.

Players will win $10,000 for matching four white balls and the Mega Ball, an increase of $5,000. Additional prize increases are:

Players will win $200 for matching three white balls and the Mega Ball, an increase of $150

Players will win $10 for matching either three white balls or two white balls and the Mega Ball, an increase of $5

Players will win $4 for matching one white ball and the Mega Ball, an increase of $2

Players will win $2 for matching the Mega Ball, an increase of $1.

The Mega Millions started as the The Big Game in August 1996 with six member states. The game grew, becoming Mega Millions in May 2002. Mega Millions currently is played in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

