New parking plan approved for downtown movie theater

Pending final approval from the city, the project could begin in November and conclude sometime in 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of GRBJ, Integrated Architecture)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids City Commission gave its approval to a parking plan for the New Celebration Cinema in Downtown.

The city gave the multi-million dollar project a green light last week.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, commissioners approved the addition of up to 900 new parking spaces. The developer says the theater will bring more than movies -- it will provide a new high-tech entertainment venue for the public to enjoy.

The 9-screen theater, called Studio C, is being built first. A new tower with 150 apartments is part of a second phase.

Construction will begin later this year and plans indicate it should be finished by 2019.

