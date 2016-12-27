New potentially life saving device in GRPD cruisers

New emergency equipment installed in GRPD cruisers. (Photo: WZZM)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - The Grand Rapids Police Department is trying to reduce the number of lives lost in emergencies by introducing Automated External Defibrillators, AED's.

The equipment will be in every police cruiser. The 75 "LifePak" AED's is the same brand carried by the local fire and EMS.

GRPD responds to life threatening emergencies on a daily basis, but are now better eqipped to handle a cardiac arrest situation if police are first to arrive on scene. GRPS has been training and recertifying its officers in the AED following the American Red Cross standards since 2003, but funding by the city has allowed for that raining to be utilized on patrol.

The LifePak is simple to use and will not deliver a shock to the patient unless the equipment advises it is appropriate to do so. This equipment is also found in public places such as shopping malls and airports.

The cruisers will be outfitted with the devices within the next few weeks.

(© 2016 WZZM)