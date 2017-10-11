New science center will expand STEM programs at Cornerstone University

Cornerstone University is a Christian school in Grand Rapids that calls on students to “build a life that matters.” Photo via Cornerstone University Facebook

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Leaders at Cornerstone University have started construction of a new Center for Science and Technology.

The three-story building will be located on the main campus in Grand Rapids, at 1001 E. Beltline Ave. NE, just north of the Hansen Athletic Center.

According to our partners, The Grand Rapids Business Journal, the new center will update the college's science classrooms, add engineering labs and provide the ability for all STEM faculty to be in one space. The center will serve the majors of chemistry, Kinesiology, math, science, pre-dental, pre-medical, pre-veterinary and occupational therapy.

It will include seven labs, 17 faculty offices, a department office and conference room, a three-story open stairway and various casual collaboration alcoves on all floors.

The $15.5 million dollar project will be done by the 2019 spring semester.

