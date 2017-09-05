New turf and scoreboard at Red Hawk Stadium in Cedar Springs

New turf, scoreboard installed at Red Hawk Stadium in Cedar Springs. Photo: Cedar Springs Public Schools

CEDAR SPRINGS, MICH. - Cedar Springs is showing their school pride just in time for football season.

The Red Hawk Stadium received a new turf this summer, thanks to the sinking fund millage. According to the Cedar Springs Post, replacing the field was one of the issues identified in a 2011 bond issue study.

The cost at that time was estimated at $750,000- $850,000. However, Shaw Sports Turf came in with a cost of $406,990.

The Athletic Boosters and The Cedar Springs Meijer store worked together to bring in a new scoreboard this year, as well.

Athletic Director, Mr. John Norton, and Director of Operations, Mr. Ken Simon oversaw the project.

