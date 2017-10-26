New voting machines familiar, but better

Election Day 2016 is Nov. 8. (Photo: Pixabay)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. - Election day is less than 2 weeks away, on Tuesday, November 7th. And while not every municipality will have something to vote on, those that do will be using new machines.

The Kent County Clerk's Office revealed those machines few weeks ago. Statewide every county will see new election equipment rolled out by August of 2018 thanks to state and federal funding provided by the Help America Vote Act.

WZZM spoke with The Kent County Clerk Register of Deeds, Lisa Posthumus Lyons, who says this system will be familiar to voters, because they will still be using a paper ballot and will feed it into a tabulator.

But at the same time the system has a lot of technological advances she thinks voters will appreciate.

"If someone accidentally votes for two candidates for one office where they can only vote for one, the tabulator will tell them that and give them the opportunity to correct their ballot before casting their vote, we are really excited about that," she explained.

"Then on the other end, with election night reporting, when we get results at the county, the public is going to get results at the county.Sso we are very excited about election night reporting as well," said Lisa.

The new machines were provided by Dominion Voting Systems, one of the vendors selected by the state.

Service will be provided by Election Source, a Kent County company.

Again, not every municipality has something to vote on on November 7th. There are city elections for city council or commission seats, a millage for the RAPID, the library millage and various school proposals and bonds as well.

To find out if you have something to vote on, check the Access Kent website here.

