Newaygo High School students share stories from inauguration

NEWAYGO, MICH. - There's been no shortage of national news surrounding the inauguration and the events that followed. Here in West Michigan, 38 students from Newaygo High School have their own stories to tell about the historic weekend.

The group made the 12-hour bus ride to Washington D.C., and for many, this was their first time venturing outside of Newaygo.

We spoke with a couple students who said D.C. was the biggest city they'd ever visited. They were shocked by the amount of people they encountered each day.

However, they were not surprised to hear the disputes over crowd numbers at the inauguration.

Their teacher, Kim Gellise, has attended two other inaugurations prior to President Trump's, including President George W. Bush and President Obama's.

Gellise said people were packed like sardines at President Obama's inauguration, but ultimately she is not sure why any of that matters.

"I think its a distraction from the real issues going on I mean who cares how many people? George Bush was happy with his inauguration and he had less people probably than Donald Trump did. And I am sure Donald Trump's around the world coverage was a lot more than George bush. you know," said Gellise.

"I just think its a distraction from the real issues that we need to be thinking about."

Some thought it may be unsafe to travel with students to D.C. after such a turmoil filled election, but one student, Jake Elko, said he has actually never felt more safe.

"I've never seen so much security in a place before -- it was crazy to see all the protection they had. Even the protestors who were peaceful, there was law enforcement around them making sure nothing would get out of hand at any point...and everywhere you looked there was snipers" Elko said.

For another student, Kelsi Auw, this election was the first she got the chance to vote in.

She said getting to see the inauguration of the first presidential election she participated in was pretty surreal.

