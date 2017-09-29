No active shooter found after sweep of Air Force Academy

Photo: KUSA

No active shooter has been found at the Air Force Academy after a law enforcement sweep of the facilities.

Reports of an active shooter began just after 10 p.m., authorities said. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office sent resources to the grounds, including a SWAT team to conduct a search of the base.

Security teams began a sweep of the grounds and the dorms there shortly after the reports surfaced. After a thorough sweep, no active shooter was found and no injuries were reported.

The academy is 10 miles north of Colorado Springs off Interstate 25.

Staff asked people to avoid the academy as military personnel and law enforcement checked the grounds.

