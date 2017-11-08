No body found after police search park for Wyoming mother

Carrillo search

WALKER, MICH. - For more than 2 months Wyoming police have been searching for Ana Carrillo and they still have not found her body.

On Wednesday crews could be seen in Walker near Johnson Park but say they did not find her body. Police even brought the accused killer, Andrew Hudson, to the park but still came up empty-handed.

"We continue to investigate the Ana Carrillo disappearance and the case against Andrew Hudson. Today we were out here searching another area. We had information developed and we searched the area pretty intensely but tomorrow we will resume that search," says Capt. Coster of the Wyoming Police Department.

Police would not give specifics on what Hudson's role was in the search. Hudson has been charged with Carrillo's murder and he was in court for a hearing Wednesday.

The search for Carrillo's body will continue Thursday morning in the Johnson Park area.

Police are searching for the body of Wyoming mother Ana Carillo near Johnson Park in Walker, I’ll have the latest in live reports at 5 & 6pm @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/neBKAb1isZ — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) November 8, 2017

Wyoming police say they did NOT find the body of Ana Carillo in today’s search, will resume tomorrow @wzzm13 — Amir Abbas (@AmirAbbasWZZM) November 8, 2017

