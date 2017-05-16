No-fault advocacy group says its plan can lower auto insurance costs

LANSING, MICH., (WZZM)- - A group protecting Michigan's No-Fault law says it has several ideas on how to lower the cost of auto insurance.

Tuesday afternoon, the Coalition for Protecting Auto No-Fault or CPAN proposed major reforms.

They include adopting a fee schedule for health providers who treat auto accident victims and capping hourly rates for family-provided care.

CPAN would also like to see legislation that requires the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association to reveal it's "rate making data" which it says is not available to the public. The MCCA currently has $20 billion dollars in its fund.

Earlier this month, 13 On your Side investigated the No-Fault law. Michigan has the third highest rates in the country. Most people said they liked no fault auto insurance, but agreed the cost is getting out of control.

