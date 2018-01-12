No relief for gunman convicted of ‘brutal execution' in Grand Rapids

(Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. (WZZM) - A Grand Rapids man sentenced to life in prison for shooting a young father 21 times at an apartment complex following a fight has lost a bid to have his first-degree murder conviction overturned.

Robert Bruce-Louis Hallman is serving a mandatory life term for the March, 9, 2016 shooting that killed Stroy Pittman.

He appealed, saying his involvement in two prior shooting incidents should not have been brought up at trial. Hallman also said the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence of first-degree murder.

In a 7-page decision, the Court of Appeals disagreed. “There was sufficient evidence to support defendant’s first-degree murder conviction,’’ the three-judge panel wrote.

Hallman, 33, is serving a mandatory life sentence at Carson City Correctional Facility in Montcalm County.

At sentencing, Kent County Circuit Court Judge Mark Trusock called the murder of Pittman a ‘brutal execution.’

“There is just no excuse or justification,'' Trusock said at the time. "You are clearly a danger to society.’’

The shooting happened at Alger Meadows Apartments on Ottillia Street at Nelson Avenue SE. Hallman fired multiple rounds from a rifle, striking Pittman 21 times, court records show.

Hallman and Pittman had been in a fight earlier that night. Investigators say Hallman left, but returned with a rifle and opened fire.

Pittman, 26, died at the scene; it was the city’s first homicide of 2016.

