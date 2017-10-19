Non-owner occupied Airbnbs now allowed in commercial zones in Holland

HOLLAND - The vote was split 5-4.

After a long public comment period, discussion and some local politics, Holland City Council voted to allow non-owner occupied short-term rentals in commercial districts in the city.

Several people commented on the issue before a motion was passed during council’s Wednesday, Oct. 18, meeting. Most supported the amendments to the short-term rental ordinance, and urged less regulation.

Council voted 5-4 to allow non-owner occupied short-term rentals in commercial districts 1, 2 and 3, as well as planned residential developments and planned unit developments.

“Let’s get this in the commercial districts,” said Mayor Nancy DeBoer. “It would add a lot of vibrancy downtown and other commercial districts.”

The amendment does not require a special exception from the Zoning Board of Appeals, but will go through administrative approval in Community and Neighborhood Services.

Councilmen Wayne Klomparens, Dave Hoekstra, Jay Peters and Brian Lynn voted “no.”

DeBoer’s stance on short-term rentals was mentioned multiple times, as she in her campaign for re-election has sent out literature against non-owner occupied short-term rentals in residential zones for fear of vacant homes and a negative impact on affordable housing.

Paul DeKruyter, a who owns a short-term rental in Holland and Saugatuck, asked council not to blame short-term rentals for affordable housing issues.

“If there’s other issues we have in Holland, let’s face them head on,” he said. “When we do internet searches you don’t put your bias in there.”

DeBoer’s campaign coordinator Tom Page also spoke during public comment, saying he wanted to “defend” council’s research.

